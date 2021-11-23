Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$3.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.Avaya also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-3.03 EPS.

Shares of AVYA traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $20.86. 51,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. Avaya has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

