Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE AVYA opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. Avaya has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AVYA shares. Barclays downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.82.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.