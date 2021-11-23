Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AVYA opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. Avaya has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVYA shares. Barclays downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

