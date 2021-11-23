Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Short Interest Update

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the October 14th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.29.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $236.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $241.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,814,000 after acquiring an additional 95,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,688,000 after acquiring an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 555,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.