Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) PT Lowered to $37.20 at CLSA

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its price target trimmed by CLSA from $43.50 to $37.20 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.
ATHM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Autohome from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.48.
ATHM stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. Autohome has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.33.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autohome in the second quarter worth about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 32.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 247.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 49.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Autohome
Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.