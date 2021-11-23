Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) PT Lowered to $37.20 at CLSA

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its price target trimmed by CLSA from $43.50 to $37.20 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

ATHM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Autohome from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.48.

ATHM stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. Autohome has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autohome will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autohome in the second quarter worth about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 32.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 247.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 49.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

