Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.980-$5.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.36 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.37 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.410-$1.470 EPS.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $44.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.76. 150,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,653. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $251.60 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.19 and a 200-day moving average of $299.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $346.17.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

