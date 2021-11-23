Aurox (URUS) Market Cap Tops $107.21 Million

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for approximately $205.42 or 0.00357969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aurox has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $107.21 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aurox alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00234930 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00088779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aurox

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.