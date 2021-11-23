Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

Shares of LON AML opened at GBX 1,604 ($20.96) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,765.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,887.81.

In related news, insider Amedeo Felisa bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,667 ($21.78) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670 ($21,779.46). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, for a total transaction of £1,744,000 ($2,278,547.16).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

