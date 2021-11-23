ASM International (ASMIY) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

ASM International (OTCMKTS: ASMIY) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ASM International to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and profitability.

Dividends

ASM International pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASM International pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.6% and pay out 23.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares ASM International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ASM International $1.52 billion $326.01 million 47.86 ASM International Competitors $2.73 billion $337.34 million 35.99

ASM International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ASM International. ASM International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ASM International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASM International 26.69% 21.36% 17.75% ASM International Competitors -8.32% 0.63% 3.72%

Volatility and Risk

ASM International has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASM International’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ASM International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASM International 1 3 4 0 2.38 ASM International Competitors 277 1035 1571 37 2.47

ASM International currently has a consensus target price of $329.68, suggesting a potential downside of 30.00%. As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 18.43%. Given ASM International’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ASM International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of ASM International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ASM International competitors beat ASM International on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices. The Back-end segment manufactures and sells equipment and materials used in assembly and packaging, encompassing the processes in which silicon wafers are separated into individual circuits and subsequently assembled, packaged, and tested. The company was founded by Arthur H. del Prado on March 4, 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

