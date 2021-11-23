Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $106.09 on Friday. Asana has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total transaction of $2,353,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and have sold 92,440 shares valued at $10,477,306. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Asana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.