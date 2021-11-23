Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $21.60 on Monday. Arteris has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

