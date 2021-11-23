Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AIP. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Get Arteris alerts:

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $21.60 on Monday. Arteris has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.