Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARRW. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $149,000.

NASDAQ ARRW opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

