Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,184 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.25% of Arrow Financial worth $12,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 55.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 34.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.