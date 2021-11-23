Arqma Price Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Arqma has a market capitalization of $743,560.34 and approximately $2,862.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,583.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,132.23 or 0.07302911 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.48 or 0.00370224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.31 or 0.00990245 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00086247 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.12 or 0.00406690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.20 or 0.00272519 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,464,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,420,047 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.