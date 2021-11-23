Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) & VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Head to Head Comparison

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) and Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares VIZIO and Arlo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIZIO N/A N/A N/A Arlo Technologies -15.83% -51.86% -18.09%

This table compares VIZIO and Arlo Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIZIO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arlo Technologies $357.15 million 1.90 -$101.25 million ($0.78) -10.31

VIZIO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arlo Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of VIZIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Arlo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Arlo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for VIZIO and Arlo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIZIO 0 1 10 0 2.91 Arlo Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

VIZIO currently has a consensus price target of $29.10, suggesting a potential upside of 47.27%. Arlo Technologies has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.82%. Given VIZIO’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VIZIO is more favorable than Arlo Technologies.

Summary

VIZIO beats Arlo Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, as well as VIZIO Free Channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms. It sells its smart TVs, sound bars, and accessories to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a strategic partnership with Verizon Media LLC to deliver cross-platform and connected TV advertising solutions. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

