Aries Wealth Management Sells 135 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Aries Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 93.9% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON opened at $218.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

