Aries Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $81.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.04. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

