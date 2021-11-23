Aries Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Aries Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,367,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,618,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,729,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $118,171,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,171,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,828,000 after purchasing an additional 497,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $169.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.56. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $171.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

