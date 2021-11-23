Aries Wealth Management Buys 4 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

GOOG stock opened at $2,950.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,857.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,699.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $87,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,386 shares of company stock worth $501,771,069. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

