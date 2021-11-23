Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) Short Interest Update

Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the October 14th total of 30,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ RAM opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,462,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,645,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

