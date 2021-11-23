Arden Trust Co Sells 2,700 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

