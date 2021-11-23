Arden Trust Co Purchases 2,395 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in OneMain were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OneMain by 38.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in OneMain by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 34,755 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in OneMain by 16.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in OneMain by 12.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares during the period.

NYSE:OMF opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.90. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

