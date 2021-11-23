Arden Trust Co Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 99.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $116.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.19 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.83 and a 200 day moving average of $138.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.