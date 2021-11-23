Arden Trust Co Has $849,000 Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after acquiring an additional 562,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after acquiring an additional 416,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,180,000 after purchasing an additional 209,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

SYF stock opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

