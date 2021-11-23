Arden Trust Co Has $1.39 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,136,000 after buying an additional 2,281,119 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $127,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,564,000 after acquiring an additional 974,470 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,578,000 after purchasing an additional 902,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,100,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,052. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

NYSE PEG opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

