Arden Trust Co Buys 468 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Signature Bank by 4.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 99.9% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $332.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.89. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $339.39.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBNY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.20.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

