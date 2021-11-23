Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 49.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 299.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 30.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 424.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 168,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 136,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCO opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $723.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

