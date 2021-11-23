AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 9,433 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,688,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,992,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 188,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,346,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after acquiring an additional 109,860 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,430,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

In other Change Healthcare news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHNG stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -136.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.