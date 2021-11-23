AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 284,134 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 85.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,134 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthpoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 8.7% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 13.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

SIRI stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

