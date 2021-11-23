AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,079 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 53,926 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in TrueCar by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 156,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 94,508 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in TrueCar by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TrueCar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after buying an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRUE. BTIG Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

TrueCar stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a market cap of $328.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

