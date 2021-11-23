AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $350,000 in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 2,350.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth $208,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOTV shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.64 million, a PE ratio of -131.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $60.66.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

