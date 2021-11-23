AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $336,000 in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Eagle Bulk Shipping at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,755,000 after buying an additional 65,584 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth $27,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 63,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 141,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after buying an additional 326,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EGLE. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.89%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

