AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.