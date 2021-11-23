AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 3,927 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 777,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 111,066 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 57,897 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 56,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of APLE opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.