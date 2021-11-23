Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Appreciate Group stock opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.31) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £43.79 million and a PE ratio of 51.53. Appreciate Group has a 12 month low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 46.26 ($0.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.43.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 66 ($0.86) price target on shares of Appreciate Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. It offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift cards; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer vouchers; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency that provides access for customers to travel operators; single store gift cards and vouchers; corporate gift cards; hampers and gifts; and group travel services, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online destination for gift cards and vouchers.

