Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $190.00 at Cowen

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Cowen from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMAT. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.45.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $147.55 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $76.97 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,398,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,644,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 371.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after buying an additional 1,803,466 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

