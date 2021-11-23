Apollo Currency Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.90 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $60.59 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00236135 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.48 or 0.00861246 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00016543 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00075197 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.