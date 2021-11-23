Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Aperam has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $65.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $2.1059 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aperam currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

