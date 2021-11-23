APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Shares Up 1.1%

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62. 603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78.

APA Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APAJF)

APA Group engages in the ownership and operation of energy infrastructure assets and business. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. The Energy Infrastructure segment includes all wholly and majority owned pipelines, gas storage and processing assets, and power generation assets.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.