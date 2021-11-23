Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 35.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock opened at $298.53 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $198.83 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.90.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

