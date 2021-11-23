Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.79

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 83875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

ATE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Leede Jones Gab downgraded shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antibe Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.50.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.50.

In other Antibe Therapeutics news, Director Walter Minnes Macnee bought 50,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 497,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$447,324.30. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,500 shares of company stock worth $83,125 over the last three months.

About Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.