Anthony P. Mack Purchases 25,125 Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Stock

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) CEO Anthony P. Mack bought 25,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $100,248.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VRPX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 276,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,839. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $90,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $93,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

