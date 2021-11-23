Anthony M. Aisquith Sells 9,059 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 9,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $498,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 100,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,105. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $829.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 3.59.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

