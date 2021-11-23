Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,056,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth $9,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 96.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth $4,643,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 159.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 996,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.43. 9,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,749. The company has a market cap of $583.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.52. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

