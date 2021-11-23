Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of TSE APY opened at C$2.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$466.04 million and a PE ratio of -75.17. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1 year low of C$2.02 and a 1 year high of C$2.90.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.