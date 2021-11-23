Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th.
Shares of TSE APY opened at C$2.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$466.04 million and a PE ratio of -75.17. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1 year low of C$2.02 and a 1 year high of C$2.90.
Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile
