Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 5,739 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $62.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97.

