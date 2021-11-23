Andesa Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,652 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

FALN stock opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

