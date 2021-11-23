Andesa Financial Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,930 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 191.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,170 shares of company stock worth $4,135,496 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

