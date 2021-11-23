Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires 2,043 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 87.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,207 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 519.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,260,000 after purchasing an additional 814,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $928,750,000 after acquiring an additional 698,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $318.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $793.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.83. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

