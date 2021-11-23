Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVXL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.76. 32,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,075. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.68. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $31.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.